The Busbys Had Fertility Struggles Before Giving Birth to Quints

Supersized families are nothing new on reality TV, but it's not every day you more than double the size of your family with one birth. That's exactly what happened to the Busbys, who in 2015 became the first couple in the United States to ever give birth to all-female quintuplets. That's six girls. All. At. Once.

Outdaughtered follows Texas couple Danielle and Adam Busby, along with their children — 4-year-old Blayke and new babies Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, and Parker. But did the Busbys use IVF to have so many kids all at once? Keep reading to find out.

Did the Busbys use IVF? The Busbys have become a bustling household of eight and we watch them navigate the challenges of having so many newborns. Unlike the constant drama of other shows, fans adore OutDaughtered for the wholesome Busby family and are praying they won't end up like other TLC families, such as the Duggars or Jon and Kate Gosselin — to name a few.

Many fans are also wondering if the couple plans to have any more kids, and in a recent interview, the Busbys spoke up about their future plans. As it turns out, they aren't ruling out having more kids. However, if they do decide to have more kids, they will not be biological children.

The main reason for this is that Danielle doesn't want to put her body through the fertility process again, a method she used to have all her babies — including older daughter Blayke. Before their lives were blessed by all the Busby babies, the couple struggled with infertility issues.

According to Danielle, this was one of the hardest struggles of her life and the couple tried to get pregnant for a whole six months before seeking out professional medical help. After a battery of tests on both Danielle and Adam, they found it was not going to be easy for them to conceive.

Inside the Busbys' fertility struggle. The issue was that Danielle ovulated irregularly, and on top of that, Adam had a very low sperm count. This was a huge blow to the Busbys, who were desperate for children of their own.

Danielle details their struggles on her blog saying, "I remember asking Adam one evening, 'WHY?!?!? Why must we go through all this again? WHAT is God teaching US this time?! WHAT are we supposed to LEARN this time around?!'"

After their diagnosis, the couple turned to intrauterine insemination (IUI) to help them conceive, and five months later, they were pregnant with their first child, Blayke. The couple couldn't have been happier but they already knew that if they wanted to expand their family further (which they had always wanted), it would be an uphill battle.

However, with the use of fertility drugs and the IUI procedure, Danielle found joy and shock (which she detailed in her blog, It's a Buzz World) when she learned she was pregnant a second time around — this time with five babies!

Although they were surprised by the quintuplets, both Adam and Danielle were committed to keeping all the embryos, even when doctors suggested they only select the most viable ones. Eventually, the quints were delivered via C-section at 28 weeks, which is premature, but they were overall healthy.

On her blog, Danielle expressed her gratitude with the gift of her children saying that they felt "blessed with everything God is providing and entrusting us with." She also offered some encouraging words for other couples going through similar issues with conceiving.

"As challenging as our infertility journey had been and as challenging as our future will be, I would not change anything about it. God knows our hearts and knows our needs and He will always be there to provide for us. Do not ever give up on God. YOU NEVER know how many blessings will come your way.