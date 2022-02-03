Swatch from 'Project Runway' Is the Cutest Part of the Show and the Best Mascot

But of course, Swatch isn't actually on sale. You can't even choose to buy him because he's always "Sold Out" and there's even a notice at the bottom of product preview. "Ummm....did you think this was real? We kid, we kid! No way we're parting with this little nugget! #sorrynotsorry"

That said, you can still get a little piece of the Boston Terrier for yourself. Mood Fabrics does sell Swatch merch on its site!