For the First Time in History, 'Project Runway' Hosts an All-Female Finale

Harlem, New York-based Bones Jones was the final contestant to say goodbye before the Season 19 finale and only four contestants are left. On Thursday, Feb. 3, viewers finally learn who comes out on top.

In the Season 19 finale, the judges are joined by guest designer Tommy Hilfiger, who will crown the next Project Runway winner at New York Fashion Week. The final four contestants — Chasity Sereal, Coral Castillo, Kristina Kharlashkina, and Shantall Lacayo — give it their all. But who wins Season 19 of Project Runway? Read on for details.