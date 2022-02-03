For the First Time in History, 'Project Runway' Hosts an All-Female Finale

For the First Time in History, 'Project Runway' Hosts an All-Female FinaleBy Pretty Honore
Feb. 3 2022, Published 2:46 p.m. ET
The penultimate episode of Bravo's Project Runway revealed which finalists advanced to the Season 19 finale, and the competition is close. For the last 13 weeks, 16 contestants have competed to impress the judges — Elaine Welteroth, Brandon Maxwell, and Nina Garcia — as well as mentor Christian Siriano, with hopes of taking home the grand prize.
Harlem, New York-based Bones Jones was the final contestant to say goodbye before the Season 19 finale and only four contestants are left. On Thursday, Feb. 3, viewers finally learn who comes out on top.
In the Season 19 finale, the judges are joined by guest designer Tommy Hilfiger, who will crown the next Project Runway winner at New York Fashion Week. The final four contestants — Chasity Sereal, Coral Castillo, Kristina Kharlashkina, and Shantall Lacayo — give it their all. But who wins Season 19 of Project Runway? Read on for details.
Who wins Season 19 of ‘Project Runway’?
Congrats to the Season 19 winner … who hasn’t yet been revealed! Although each of the designers showed up and showed out, only one contestant could be victorious in the end. And teasers for the finale prove that it was a pretty close call!
For the first time in history, Project Runway hosted an all-female finale, and the final four certainly came to slay. "I think it's so incredibly exciting and so well deserved. I think it's about time,” Elaine told E! News of the Season 19 finale. “These four female designers rose to the top of this competition, and they earned their position in the final four."
"They did fight for their positions, but they didn't fight each other," she added. “They were so supportive of each other. There was a sisterhood among them, they were rooting for each other, and we don't always see that.”
‘Project Runway’ viewers post their predictions about the Season 19 finale.
Ahead of the finale, many viewers took to social media to show their support for a fan favorite. Although Chasity received her fair share of criticism during Season 19, many fans have been rooting for her to win it in the end.
One Project Runway fan tweeted, “Chasity literally has me at home crying. I’m so happy and proud of her. I love that I get to see a Black woman like her on my TV.”
But fans aren’t the only ones who have fallen in love with the designer. In the finale, Tommy asks Chasity about her plans for the future. She tells the world-renowned businessman that she plans on creating an international brand and “helping the next generation.” However, Tommy has suggestions of his own.
“I think you’re missing one thing — making costumes for the stars,” he tells Chasity. “If Beyoncé, if [Jennifer Lopez], if Ariana Grande, all of these top performers could see this, you would have orders.”
The Season 19 finale of Project Runway airs on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.