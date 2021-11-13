Did [SPOILER] Deserve to Be Eliminated on 'Project Runway'?By Katherine Stinson
Nov. 12 2021, Published 8:13 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Project Runway Season 19, Episode 5.
Did Sabrina Spanta deserve to be sent home on Project Runway? Episode 5 featured one of Project Runway's team challenges. Typically, designers dread the team challenges because they can't simply focus on their own individual designs. Sabrina had made history on the show for being Project Runway's first Afghan-American designer contestant.
The team challenge for Episode 5 was issued by figure skating icons Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. They told the designers to design one male and one female look for them to wear at a future hosting gig. So what went wrong with Sabrina's design?
Why did Sabrina go home on 'Project Runway'?
Sabrina was teamed up with fellow designer Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste. Both designers were talented, but the two were never quite truly in harmony with each other design-wise for the challenge. Although the team's designs weren't exactly terrible, Sabrina and Prajje ended up on the bottom and thus on the elimination chopping block.
One thing that hindered Sabrina during the challenge was a flare-up of her rheumatoid arthritis. As anyone with chronic pain issues knows, a flare-up can be very difficult to work through. We applaud Sabrina for working hard and getting her design done in one day, in spite of her flare-up!
Unfortunately, Project Runway is a competition at the end of the day, and someone has to be sent home. Prajje essentially escaped elimination this time because he had won the streetwear challenge for Episode 2.
Why did Johnny and Tara disapprove of Sabrina's design?
Although Johnny had initially said he wanted a Hunger Games-esque look, he critiqued the outfit Sabrina designed for him. Johnny likened it to something a cartoon character figure skater might wear. In other words, Johnny wanted something glam and extravagant, but not something that would land him on the worst-dressed list.
Sabrina was understandably disappointed that she got sent home. The talented designer has already had to experience a lot of turmoil in her life. According to a story from the Detroit Free Press, Sabrina's family fled war-torn Afghanistan in the early '90s, when Sabrina was just a child. Her mother died en route to Pakistan.
Suffice to say, we think Sabrina has accomplished a lot for herself since then. Even making it on Project Runway is a huge accomplishment!
Sabrina is still an extremely talented designer. Does she have a shop?
Sabrina does have her own online clothing store, Sabrina Spanta, where you can purchase one of her designs (not her Project Runway designs though). Sabrina's shop includes a variety of satin pants and even a sweatshirt advocating for women's rights. Sabrina's mission statement on her website notes, "Each of our garments are made with a purpose to help empower and give back to women."
We think Sabrina will do just fine post-Project Runway. But hey, if she wants to venture into the reality TV waters once again, maybe they'll invite her back for Project Runway: All Stars!
Tune into Project Runway Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.