Did [SPOILER] Deserve to Be Eliminated on 'Project Runway'?

Sabrina was understandably disappointed that she got sent home. The talented designer has already had to experience a lot of turmoil in her life. According to a story from the Detroit Free Press, Sabrina's family fled war-torn Afghanistan in the early '90s, when Sabrina was just a child. Her mother died en route to Pakistan.

Suffice to say, we think Sabrina has accomplished a lot for herself since then. Even making it on Project Runway is a huge accomplishment!