Paris Hilton May Have Moved on from 'The Simple Life,' But Fans Haven't

The platinum blonde personality, who was often seen wearing pink, carrying her chihuahua in a purse, and uttering her signature phrase, "that's hot," capitalized on a ditzy persona that wasn't exactly real.

Back in the late '90s and in the early aughts, "It girl" and heiress Paris Hilton was splashed on seemingly every tabloid, as the public often speculated about the latest in both her professional and her romantic life.

In addition to being the subject of tabloid fodder, Paris is, perhaps, best known for starring alongside her former best friend, Nicole Richie, in The Simple Life.

On the Fox reality series, the two would leave behind their everyday luxuries to live in places where they had to do manual labor in order to earn their keep. The show became must-see TV, and fans have continued to discuss its impact years after its conclusion.

