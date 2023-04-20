Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Spotify A New Spotify Integration Means You Can Now Include Music in Your BeReals BeReal now has a Spotify integration that is designed to add more authenticity to your posts, but how do you add music to your BeReals? By Joseph Allen Apr. 20 2023, Published 11:03 a.m. ET

In an age when most users heavily edit every picture before they post, BeReal is designed to be the total opposite. The social media platform emphasizes authenticity, and it encourages users to take a picture of whatever they're doing at a random time during the day without any filters or editing.

Now, BeReal has launched a new integration that is designed to increase the authenticity even more. If you have a Spotify account, you can now add music to your BeReals.

Here's how to add music to a BeReal.

A new integration with Spotify allows users to add the music that they're listening to when they get their BeReal prompt to their post. To integrate your BeReal account with Spotify, simply tap the music icon that you see before posting your BeReal. Alternatively, you can navigate to your settings in BeReal and follow the prompts to connect the two accounts.

Once your accounts are connected, the app will automatically pull the podcast or song that you're listening to at the time you capture your BeReal. You'll also see the cover art of whatever you happened to be listening to at the bottom of your camera lens, and if your friends post a BeReal that comes with audio, you'll be able to listen to a preview of whatever it is they were listening to.

The integration is currently available to both iOS and Android users in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Australia, and the companies say that they plan to continue expanding the integration's availability in the future. This is the first new feature that BeReal has introduced in some time, and it could be motivation for some of the app's most loyal users to continue using the platform.

Spotify says that the integration just made sense.

In a blog post, Spotify said that the goals of BeReal aligned perfectly with their company's mission. “Spotify was built for moments of everyday inspiration, discovery, and interactivity. It also creates the playlist for your everyday life,” the post said. “BeReal is designed to capture and share authentic moments in your daily life with your closest friends. Combining audio from Spotify with BeReal adds another layer of authentic personalization and connection to your BeReal.”

BeReal but make it Spotify 🎵



You can now connect your accounts in certain markets. pic.twitter.com/TaHjixgOSN — Spotify (@Spotify) April 19, 2023 Source: Twitter/@spotify

The integration comes as interest in BeReal has declined fairly substantially. In part because the app is not constantly being updated with new features, regular user activity has fallen off fairly sharply from its peak in the fall of last year. Currently, only around 6 million people use the app regularly, compared with around 15 million at this time in 2022.