Want to Apply for 'Don't Forget the Lyrics'? Here's What to Know

At the time of this writing, Don't Forget the Lyrics! isn't included in Fox's list of shows that are currently being cast.

However, there looks to be an audition flyer and application on a site called Casting Crane. The flyer may not be current, and it's unclear when applications will be reviewed, but it gives us a general idea of what the casting process may be like.

The flyer specifies that anyone looking to be on the show must be at least 18 years old as of Jan. 1, 2021 (once again, this may not be current), and be able to verify their identity and meet other casting criteria.