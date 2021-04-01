Here's How You Can Apply to Hype House West — an Oasis for Content Creators

A luxury home specifically designed with influencers in mind? That's Hype House West in a nutshell. Unlike most properties out there, the 6,321-square-foot real estate boasts up-to-the-minute equipment needed to make cutting-edge content. Fitted with all the mod cons, the house doubles as a safe haven for those eager to push themselves even further creatively and come up with social media posts that celebrate the idyllic way of life. Here's how you can apply to take part.

Hype House West now accepts applications.

Ready to find out what's it like to create content among the crème de la crème? The Santa Monica-based Hype House West aims to provide every tool and amenity fathomable to make the sometimes soul-consuming creative process a tiny bit easier. With its designated painting nook, music nook — furnished with must-have instruments — and arts and crafts room, the luxury house doubles as an incubator where voracious creatives can truly feel at home. So, how does one apply to take part in the project?

To get your foot in the door, all you need to do is head over to the Hype House West website. Next up: Do not get distracted by the awe-inspiring photos. Once you start looking at the state-of-the-art kitchen (which has a sizable kitchen island perfect for making midnight snacks), the positively atmospheric staircase (which boasts a breathtaking view, obviously), and the huge shower cabins, it will be a lot harder to readjust your focus and get started on the task at hand.

The application is a relatively fuss-free process. All you need to do is provide some contact details and your social media handles — so make sure to do a brush-up in advance, as you see fit — before triumphantly smashing the send button.

The Hype House West was dreamed up by Vesta — a top-notch design firm whose work has previously been showcased on Selling Sunset — and a luxury real estate agent, Rochelle Maize of Nourmand & Associates.

A select number of top-tier influencers have already been invited to take part in the project. If you are eager to join in their footsteps and arrange shoots at the house, you will have to send in an application. If successful, you will get the rare opportunity to have a walk around the tastefully furbished abode — did we mention the FunBoy floaties yet? — and show off how you are living your best life.

The sophisticated deco — including a Chanel Surfboard, a vast library of vintage VHS videos, and a kiln — is bound to impress just about everybody. Should you need some further convincing, it's perhaps worth pointing out that the Hype House West also features a game room with a vintage Pac-Man cabinet and a backgammon set.