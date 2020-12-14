Mopi Is No Longer Part of 2HYPE, but He Wasn't Kicked Out

For some content creators, there comes a time when they are ready to spread their wings and fly through social media and short-form video platforms on their own, even if they started out as part of a content creator collective.

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, for example, were a part of Hype House until they decided they no longer wanted to be involved in it. They explained at the time of their exit that they didn't want to be a part of the collective after it became more of a business.