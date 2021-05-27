Money Is a Big Factor in a Successful Presidential Campaign in 'BitLife'

If you create a character who lives in a democratic country, you have the option to run for president or prime minister in the game. Here's how to become president in BitLife.

In the popular mobile life-sim game BitLife , you can really be anything . With the option to pursue almost any career and live in any country in the world, this text-based choice game offers creative ways to live out almost any dream.

How to become president in 'BitLife.'

While some of our former presidents have managed to make it to the White House without ever having run for a lower position in office, thankfully, that's not the case in BitLife. There's a recommended route of action players can take to achieve a position in the Oval Office that will increase your chances of success, though it's still not guaranteed. As with all life paths in BitLife, the final result is very dependent on the choices you make throughout the game.

To set yourself up for success, it's recommended you attend school for political science and become a lawyer before attempting to run for office. Of course, doing this increases your chances, as you'll have a political background and be a more likable candidate to vote for. Once you've achieved this, you can then begin your run for office. You can either start by running for mayor or running for the local school board, both of which are entry-level political positions.

Regardless, you will need to serve one term as mayor before you can run for any higher position. Once you've served as mayor, you can then begin a campaign for governor. Winning this election will further increase your chances of running a successful campaign for president. As you continue to land office positions, you'll be able to monitor your fame. Be sure to keep your fame decently high to increase your likability and chances of securing the presidency.

Once you feel as though you have enough experience in politics, you can then run your campaign for president. Again, this will be a tough race, and your reputation and fame will influence its outcome.