Here's How to Earn the Arranged Marriage Achievement in 'BitLife'

If you're looking to set your character up with an arranged marriage in BitLife, the easiest way to ensure that this happens is to select your character to be born into either India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Japan, Iran, China, or Saudi Arabia. There are plenty of other countries where you might receive an arranged marriage proposal from your family, depending on if your character is a first-generation immigrant, though these are the countries that have the highest probability.

By playing as a character in any of these countries, you can anticipate that no matter what life path you choose to take, at some point your parents will set up an arranged marriage proposal for you. You do not have to do anything special to have this choice brought upon your character, regardless of their current relationship status or sexuality.

Usually, relationships with a character your parents proposed to you start out very low, and you'll have to work hard to build it after being married.