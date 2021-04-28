Luck Is a Big Factor in Becoming 'BitLife' Royalty

The text-based popular life simulator game BitLife has a large fanbase, offering countless career and life options for their characters — both conventional and unconventional. Described as a more mature version of The Sims, BitLife continues to add new updates with different paths for your characters to take.

One of the more recent additions to the game was the royal update , adding the option for players to become members of the royal family. Here's how to become a royal (and eventually a king or queen) in the game.

The easiest way to become a royal is to be born into a royal family.

Of course, becoming a king or a queen isn't just a profession you can choose when you turn 18, so becoming a member of the royal family is quite difficult. Players who create characters in the countries that have a monarchy have a chance of being born into a royal family, though it's a small one. This is the easiest way to become a member of the family.

Players can create a new character based in Belgium, Denmark, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Monaco, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, or the United Kingdom to start. From there, it's all about hoping to be born a royal. Even if you're selected to be born into the royal family, though, if you're aiming to become a king or a queen, you'll have to be patient, as the only way to take the crown is for the king or queen to die.

If you aren't born into a royal family, the next way to ensure your right to a crown is to marry into one. This requires finding a member of the royal family and dating them, keeping their happiness high so that you can propose to them. Either way, just like in the real world, it takes a lot of luck to become a member of the royal family, meaning you might not be able to succeed on your first try. Creating new characters until you're born into the family is the easiest way.

Source: BitLife via Twitter