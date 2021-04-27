To Join the 'BitLife' Mafia, Your Character Has to Live a Life of Crime

If your current BitLife character hasn't already been committing crimes before they're an adult, then your character's chances of joining the mafia are slim. Starting at the age of 8, your character can commit small crimes like pickpocketing, shoplifting, and miscellaneous mischief. The severity of crimes your character can commit only goes up as you become older and successfully commit the crimes.

Your character needs to have also committed these crimes without getting caught, as you might not be accepted to the mafia if you're not a good criminal. Once your character becomes more skilled at committing crimes, you'll receive the option to steal cars at 16 (if you've received your license, of course), and at 18, you'll be able to commit bank robberies.

Continue committing these crimes, both big and petty, until you've become a decently successful criminal.