Tired of Certain TikTok Sounds or Songs? Apparently You Can Block Them

If the songs or sounds on TikTok aren't what you need to play over your video, you can make your own instead. To do it, go to the screen to create a new video, From there, record or upload your video. Then, press "next." Choose the "voiceover" button and record your sound. Afterward, other people will be able to use your sound for their TikTok videos too.

TikTok really is the gift that keeps on giving.