How to Catch the Greater and Lesser Cocomites in 'Bugsnax'

Both the Greater Cocomite and the Lesser Cocomite will initially be conjoined into one coconut-like critter, located at the top of a palm tree in the Boiling Bay. To get it down, you can either snag it with your Snak Grappler or hit the tree to knock it down.

If you choose to grab it with the Snak Grappler, the Cocomites will stay in a ball in your hand. To catch them, you have to first break open the coconut to reveal the two bugsnax.