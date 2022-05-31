The Control Panels in 'Fortnite' Are Tricky to Find
The fight between the Resistance and IO is heating up as the next Fortnite live event continues to loom closer, drawing Chapter 3, Season 2 to a close. But to help the fight, you'll have to sneak into IO territory and cut the power to all of the control panels. But where are the control panels, and how do you destroy them? Here's what to know.
Where are the control panels in 'Fortnite'?
There are three control panels you'll have to locate in Fortnite, and unfortunately, they're all a bit difficult to get to. All of the control panels are located in the Command Cavern; there won't be an action prompt to destroy them when you walk up to them either, so you'll have to know exactly where to look to destroy them.
The first control panel can be accessed by climbing through the vents on the north side of the area in a room containing a bathtub full of rubber ducks and a llama head.
The second control panel is located through a vent that is to the left of the stairs on the south side of the base. When you enter the vent, you should be let out into a room full of bunk beds and the control panel will be located in this room.
Lastly, you can get to the third panel by going up the aforementioned stairs and finding the vent to the right on the first landing. Go right until you can exit the vent to your left into a room with gaming consoles and another control panel.
If you're still struggling to find them, just look for any access to the vent system you can find, as all of the control panels are located in secret rooms that can only be found by crawling through the vents in the Command Cavern.
How to destroy the control panels in 'Fortnite.'
Destroying the control panels isn't something you can do just by interacting with them upon discovery. Instead, you'll have to pull out one of your weapons and deal damage to them to destroy them. This can be done with either your harvesting tool or whatever weapons you have on hand.
Once you've destroyed all three panels, you will have completed the task successfully.