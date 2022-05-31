The Control Panels in 'Fortnite' Are Tricky to Find

There are three control panels you'll have to locate in Fortnite, and unfortunately, they're all a bit difficult to get to. All of the control panels are located in the Command Cavern; there won't be an action prompt to destroy them when you walk up to them either, so you'll have to know exactly where to look to destroy them.

The first control panel can be accessed by climbing through the vents on the north side of the area in a room containing a bathtub full of rubber ducks and a llama head.