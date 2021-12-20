TikTok Users Are Bragging About Their Glow-Ups With the "16 Missed Calls” Trend

There's a lot of research indicating that we're becoming more narcissistic on a global scale, and it's not difficult to see why that's the case. Between Instagram and TikTok, folks are always coming up with more and more ways to show off how good they look, even in posts that really don't have anything to do with flaunting one's beauty: We've all come across the Sun Tzu quote paired with the pool butt/abs shot.

The "16 Missed Calls" trend on TikTok, however, doesn't pretend to be about anything but narcissism.