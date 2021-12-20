TikTok Acronym "RMP" Gains More Traction as the College Semester Ends

"FYP" refers to ones "for you page," "OOMF" stands for "one of my followers," and "SMH" means "shaking my head." As for "cheugy," the term makes fun of outdated millennial trends.

Recently, the acronym "RMP" has been trending on TikTok. With over 17.6 million views, many are curious to know the hashtag's meaning. Keep reading to see the most popular definition and other variations per Urban Dictionary.