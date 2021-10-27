Over the “Who Are You in Love With” Instagram Trend? Here Are 49 Other Stickers to Add

All right, Instagram baddies: I have some good news and some bad news. The former is that Instagram recently released a new interactive sticker dubbed “Add Yours” that can be used to share special photos via Instagram Stories. The latter is that this very exclusive sticker was only released to folks in Indonesia and Japan. If you happen to be part of that lucky crew, the sticker can be found in your Instagram Story sticker gallery.

But for those of us who don't have access to the highly coveted "Add Yours" sticker, there is a way to still take part in the trend. Although it does require a little bit of effort on your part, it's definitely worth the hassle. Keep reading to learn how to add an "Add Yours" sticker to your Instagram Stories.

Here’s where you can find the “Add Yours” sticker on Instagram:

If you already participated in the recent "Who are you in love with" trend, you may be familiar with this process. To give a little background info, the "Who are you in love with" sticker, as well as a handful of other stickers that utilize the "Add Yours" feature, were created by a user named Astrida Maisha Mascarenhas. To access any of these stickers and chime in on the trend, you have to first visit her profile @astrida_03.

Once there, head to her Story Highlights and look for the "addyoursticker" category. There, she has saved stickers for a variety of things, including "best sunset photos," "pics of your pet," "healthy food you like," and of course the highly popular "Who are you in love with."

Article continues below advertisement

Once you see a sticker that resonates with you, feel free to tap “Add Yours” to pull it up on your story. It will then automatically default to your camera, so you can either snap a picture or tap the photo icon in the left-hand corner to search through your gallery.

Article continues below advertisement