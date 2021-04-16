TikTok's Inverted Filter Shows How Symmetrical (or Asymmetrical) Your Face Is

Rising pop star Olivia Rodrigo released another bop called “Deja Vu,” and with that came another trend and challenge on the ever-popular social media app, TikTok. While the chorus to “Deja Vu” plays, TikTok creators use certain filters to try and see if their face is symmetrical or not.

So, how do they come to the conclusion if their face is perfect or a little flawed (but still cute!)? TikTok has filters for that! And apparently, it’s all backed up by science. Below, we’ll get into the details of the Symmetrical Challenge on TikTok and how it can really be a blow to your self-esteem (but shouldn’t be!).

#inverted how tf do some people actually sleep of their back that would be so uncomfortable

You can also search Olivia Rodrigo's “Deja Vu” in sounds and find the filter from the millions of people who have tried the Symmetrical Challenge. In the videos, people turn the filter off and on as they film so that their videos rapidly switch between showing their reflections and their real appearances.

The inverted filter is so popular right now that finding it shouldn't be too difficult. It should appear as one of the first effects that come up when you're getting ready to film your TikTok video. To get the Inverted filter, follow these steps:

Some users have also been dueting videos where the original video shows someone with a “perfect” face and then with one tap of their screen, they either cry or laugh with embarrassment over how asymmetrical their face is.

While some creators on TikTok are flexing just how symmetrical and perfect their faces are, others are going viral from the trend after they use the inverted filter one time to see just how asymmetrical their face is with captions like, “Deleting this app.”

A neuroscientist on TikTok says the inverted filter is pretty accurate.

If you were hoping that maybe your face didn’t actually look like that when inverted, you’re probably out of luck. According to a college professor and neuroscientist on TikTok, the inverted filter is pretty spot on.

Article continues below advertisement

User @emptyage79 said, “You are used to seeing yourself in the mirrors and in selfies, which are flipped. So, that is the face you've come to know and love as your own, but none of the rest of us see you that way. What we see is what you see in the inverted filter.”

Article continues below advertisement

Commenters took this opportunity to really hate on the inverted filter. “I’m never going outside again GOODBYE,” one user joked. Another said, “I’m going to pretend I didn’t hear this.”

sometimes when I’m feeling confident I just use the inverted filter on tik tok to humble me — b (@briannner) April 8, 2021