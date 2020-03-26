Memoji for Dummies: What It Is, How to Edit It, and More

Maybe at some point in life, you'll decide to dye your hair, become obsessed with a bright pink hat, get colored contacts, or go to the tanning salon once or twice. Regardless, you can edit your Memoji, no matter what you decide to do with your appearance. Start out by opening a new message, then, tap Animoji, and swipe right for your Memoji. Tap More, and there, you can choose Edit, Duplicate, or Delete. The choice is yours.