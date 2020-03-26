Memoji for Dummies: What It Is, How to Edit It, and More

Memoji for Dummies: What It Is, How to Edit It, and MoreBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Those of us ~fancy folk~ who have purchased a new iPhone within the last two years or so have most likely had the pleasure of experiencing Memoji — the feature for the iPhone X, as well as more recent models, is wildly entertaining. Basically, it allows you to send an animated version of yourself that you can make talk and look exactly like you.
Here's a rundown of what the Memoji feature is, including how to create, edit, and customize your Memoji. Pretty soon, you will definitely be wishing that your beloved Memoji was your real-life twin... maybe.
What is Memoji and why should I get one?
It all started back in 2017, when Apple released a sweet new feature for its messaging system, which was called Animoji. According to Pocket Lint, Animoji essentially used the device's Face ID capabilities to match popular emojis like the ghost, robots, animals, or people to your face. They could copy any and all of your facial expressions, and talk as you talk. You'd send recordings of a poop emoji talking with your voice to your friends... trust me, at the time, it was absolutely hilarious.
A year later in 2018, however, Apple developed something seriously next-level called Memoji — essentially, the feature allowed users to create "avatars" that could mimic your facial movements. You could customize them however you'd like to make them look like you (or like the ideal version of you). Basically, it was a lot like Snapchat's infamous (yet truly polarizing) Bitmojis, since you've definitely spent hours customizing yours.
Here's how to create and edit your Memoji:
Creating your Memoji is way easier than it sounds. Start out by opening a brand new message, or going to an existing conversation within Messages, according to Apple Support. Then, tap the Animoji button, swipe right, and tap New Memoji. There, you can customize any and all of your beloved Memoji's features, from skin tone to hair, eyes, and even headgear. When you're all finished, simply tap done. Success.
Maybe at some point in life, you'll decide to dye your hair, become obsessed with a bright pink hat, get colored contacts, or go to the tanning salon once or twice. Regardless, you can edit your Memoji, no matter what you decide to do with your appearance. Start out by opening a new message, then, tap Animoji, and swipe right for your Memoji. Tap More, and there, you can choose Edit, Duplicate, or Delete. The choice is yours.
While Animojis provided Apple users the chance to become any emoji of their choice, Memojis are a truly great form of communication. Now that you have all the time in the world amidst quarantining, it's a better time than ever to update yours, so definitely hop on that project — it's probably a bigger priority than most of what was on your to-do list anyway.
