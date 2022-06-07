You'll Have to Adventure With Your Pancham if You Want to Evolve it in 'Pokémon GO'
Despite eight generations of Pokémon making up the extensive PoéDex for Pokémon GO, the most dedicated trainers are still out to catch them all. Unfortunately, not every Pokémon in the game is easy to obtain, and sometimes evolving them requires some serious dedication.
Pancham, the panda-esque Pokémon, is one of those that requires a bit of work if you want to evolve it. Here's our guide on how to evolve a Pancham into Pangoro.
How to evolve Pancham in 'Pokémon GO.'
The key to evolving Pokémon in Pokémon GO is to collect candies specific to that Pokémon. These can be obtained by catching multiple of the same Pokémon and by making that Pokémon your buddy and going on walks. As you walk, your buddy will find candies, helping you reach the number you need to evolve faster.
Unlike some of the other Pokémon in the game, though, you'll need more than just candies to evolve a Pancham into its final form, Pangoro.
The game states that you and your Pancham will need to "adventure together" before you can evolve it, but what does this mean? Not only does this mean you'll need to make the Pokémon your buddy, but you'll also have to catch 32 Dark-type Pokémon while the Pancham is your buddy before you'll be able to evolve it.
While this may sound like a simple task, it can be a bit complicated, depending on how often Dark-type Pokémon spawn in your area.
To catch more Dark-type Pokémon, you can wait for an event centered around them, as the game will often hold events that will increase the spawn rate of this type.
Alternatively, you can also adjust when you play the game to increase your chances of finding Dark-types. For starters, they're much more likely to spawn at night, so if you open your app anytime after 8 p.m., you'll already increase your chances of finding more Dark-type Pokémon.
They're also more likely to appear when the weather is foggy. Since the game correlates with your local weather, you can watch for a particularly foggy day to go hunting with your Pancham for more Dark-types.
Once you've caught 32 Dark-type Pokémon with Pancham and obtained 50 Pancham candies, you should be able to evolve it by clicking on the evolve button on its profile. This will only be available to you once you've completed these steps, so if it's grayed out you'll have to keep grinding.