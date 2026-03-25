How to Get a 'Project Hail Mary' Rocky Habitat Popcorn Bucket Before They're All Gone "I don’t ever get popcorn at the movies, but you best believe I was going to get the Rocky popcorn bucket!" By Lea Vatenmakher Published March 25 2026, 10:12 a.m. ET Source: Reddit / @amysnott

Project Hail Mary has brought people back to movie theaters in a big way, especially when you consider how much cinema has been struggling in recent years. Given the film's whopping 8.5 rating on IMDb (as of the time of writing), we can safely assume it will continue to draw audiences for a while. As we all know, no trip to the movies is complete without some popcorn. Of course, there's a Project Hail Mary popcorn bucket, and everybody wants to get one!

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The adorable popcorn bucket is based on a fan-favorite character, Rocky. The beloved, spider-like alien comes with the popcorn bucket, which is fashioned to look like his habitat, and even has a wristband for easy carrying. Naturally, this limited-edition item is disappearing fast, but we know how moviegoers can still get it.

Source: Reddit / @amysnott

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Here's a comprehensive guide of how to get a 'Project Hail Mary' Rocky habitat popcorn bucket.

As of March 20, Rocky habitat popcorn buckets are available at Cinemark, Regal, Emagine, and Landmark movie theaters. They can be purchased at the concession stand. However, the popcorn buckets are limited edition and are going fast, so we recommend contacting the theater beforehand to ensure they still have some in stock. We also recommend arriving at the cinema well before the movie starts, as other Project Hail Mary moviegoers will probably be planning to purchase the item as well.

If you're not planning to see the movie in theaters, or if your local movie theater no longer has the popcorn bucket in stock, you can also purchase it on the aforementioned cinemas' websites. Again, supplies are limited, so we recommend moving rather quickly. Lastly, there are resellers who have the coveted item and are offering it on sites such as eBay and Facebook Marketplace. Be warned, though, resellers are marking up the prices to nearly $100 per bucket!

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Here's what fans are saying about the item.

While kitschy items like movie-themed popcorn buckets can be seen as cringey sometimes, Project Hail Mary fans are leaning into the silliness and embracing the product. Much like moviegoers' reactions to the film itself, the responses to the Rocky habitat popcorn buckets have been overwhelmingly positive.

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One Instagram user wrote, "I don’t ever get popcorn at the movies, but you best believe I was going to get the Rocky popcorn bucket!" Meanwhile, another person confessed to using the Rocky figurine in the popcorn bucket as their movie date! Truly, the only complaint we're seeing about the product is lamenting the fact that it's so hard to come by.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @thisdadreads