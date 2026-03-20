How to Get Dunkin Ring Box and What to Know About the “I Dough” Promotion Dunkin’s “I Dough” ring box was a limited-time freebie, and not everyone knew how to get one. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 20 2026, 11:32 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@dunkin

If you are the kind of person who regularly goes to Dunkin’ Donuts, a box of their delicious pastries could just be the way to your heart. Now, imagine your significant other getting down on one knee and popping the question with a Dunkin’ Donuts-themed ring box. Turns out, that unique idea became a reality when the brand leaned into National Proposal Day with a romantic and playful promotion.

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For one day only, in honor of National Proposal Day, it became possible to get a Dunkin’ Donuts ring box. Wondering how to get the Dunkin’ Donuts ring box? Fortunately, it was pretty easy as long as you were in the right place at the right time. Keep reading for the details on this promotion.

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How to get Dunkin ring box came down to a one-day, in-store promotion.

According to Dunkin’ Donuts’ blog, Dunkin’s “I Dough” ring box was released on March 20, 2026, in honor of National Proposal Day. National Proposal Day, per NationalToday.com, is an unofficial holiday tied to the first day of spring. This day is often associated with engagements and grand romantic gestures.

In order to acquire an official ring box, customers had to visit a participating Dunkin’ location and order either a 25-count or 50-count of MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats. With that purchase, the customer would receive a complimentary ring box. This, however, was only while supplies lasted.

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Unfortunately, the Dunkin’ ring box was a limited-time offer that was only available at select stores. So, those interested in obtaining the ring box had to get to Dunkin’ Donuts early and order quickly. With the way the internet works, some Dunkin’ ring boxes will likely pop up for sale on sites like eBay at a later time. Depending on how limited the stock truly was, obtaining one this way could come with a hefty price tag.

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The “I Dough” ring box has a special treat inside.

Inside the box was a wedding cake MUNCHKINS donut hole, designed specifically for the occasion. It featured a glazed blueberry base topped with wedding cake-flavored sprinkles.

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For Dunkin’ Donuts, the promotion wasn’t just about handing a novelty item out to their customers. They wanted to give people something they could actually use. For some, it was a ring box that could be used for a proposal. For others, it was just a tasty treat tucked away inside of the box. In the end, it was a fun way for Dunkin’ Donuts to celebrate National Proposal Day.

The promotion was part of a larger Dunkin' campaign tied to National Proposal Day.

Dunkin' didn’t stop at the ring box. The brand also partnered with designer Vera Wang for a social media contest that runs through early April 2026. Customers who share their “I Dough” moments on Instagram or TikTok — using specific tags and hashtags — were entered for a chance to win a bridal experience at a Vera Wang flagship location. The prize even included a custom gown detail inspired by the winner’s go-to Dunkin' order.

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On top of that, Dunkin' released a limited-edition merch collection featuring wedding-themed items like robes and accessories, extending the campaign beyond just the in-store giveaway.