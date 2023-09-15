Home > Life Goals > Food We Tried That: Ice Spice's Dunkin Collab Has an Interesting Flavor Profile We tried the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink at Dunkin and the collab blends lots of different flavors and textures together in one beverage. By Chrissy Bobic Sep. 15 2023, Published 2:24 p.m. ET Source: Dunkin

Usually, when a coffee chain like Dunkin comes out with a drink, it's an iced coffee option that you've probably had a version of before. But when rapper Ice Spice collaborated with Dunkin to make the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink, we suspected it was something else entirely. And, in a way, we were right. But first, we had to try the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink to see for ourselves.

The Ice Spice Munchkins Drink has Dunkin's iced coffee as its base, but it's also blended up with pumpkin-flavored Munchkins, or Dunkin donut holes. It's topped with a swirl of whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel and it could be your go-to drink for the fall. I mean, it has pumpkin, so hello, where are my pumpkin spice girlies at?

We tried the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink at Dunkin.

I'm not wild about plain old coffee, but there is something about iced coffee drinks that touches a corner of my heart I never knew existed until I had adult money and the ability to buy iced coffees from a variety of fast food chains that sell them. Still, I was hit with a bit of reality when I took my first sip of the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink at Dunkin.

At first, all I tasted was the iced coffee you might order any other day (or season). But after a few more sips, I got the hint of pumpkin, likely from the extremely blended up Munchkins. And after I mixed the whipped cream into it a little more, the flavors came together a little more smoothly. However, despite the collab no one knew they needed, inspired by Ice Spice's song 'Munch (Feelin' U),' which led to her fans being called munchkins of all things, the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink isn't exactly a game-changer.

That's not to say it isn't something that makes sense for Dunkin's fall menu, however. It just isn't my cup of tea (or iced coffee). Maybe if it was heavier on the Munchkins I would feel differently. Is this still an incredibly smart marketing decision, though? Absolutely.

How long is the Ice Spice drink at Dunkin?

If you want to try the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink yourself, then you'll have to hurry. It's only available until Oct. 31. Or, you know, the official end of spooky season. The pumpkin spice of it all is perfect for the chilly weeks ahead and, even though my particular order wasn't super strong with the Munchkins of it all, other customers' experiences could vary.