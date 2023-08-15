Home > Life Goals > Food We Tried That: Eggo Releases Brunch in a Jar Cream Liqueur — and It Tastes Like Maple Syrup We Tried That: Eggo partnered with Sugarlands Distilling Co. to craft a new boozy cocktail — Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream. Here's our thoughts ... By Gabrielle Bernardini Aug. 15 2023, Published 2:43 p.m. ET Source: Courtesy: Eggo

Breakfast anyone? Most known for its frozen waffles, Eggo launched a new boozy brunch item on Aug. 15, 2023 — Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream. Just in time for National Waffle Day, Eggo partnered with Sugarlands Distilling Co. to craft a next-level innovative liqueur that is reminiscent of Eggo waffles, sweet maple syrup and butter.

Article continues below advertisement

But, does this boozy breakfast drink actually taste like a blend of waffles smothered in syrup? We decided to test Eggo's Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream for ourselves — and it has some mixed reviews.

Source: Courtesy: Eggo

Article continues below advertisement

We Tried That: The Eggo's Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream surprisingly tasted like maple syrup.

Let's face it, not everyone enjoys sweet cocktails, specifically cream-based liqueurs. I'm not going to lie, I was a bit hesitant to try Eggo's new boozy brunch liqueur. I'm not a big fan of cream liqueurs unless they are added as an ingredient in another cocktail. So, what I'm trying to point out is, I am a bit biased. But, that didn't stop me from trying it!

My first thought, the Eggo drink certainly smelled a lot like maple syrup. Before opening the jar, the sugary sweetness was already a prominent note. When I did finally pop the top, it smelled like pure maple syrup. With a consistency similar to egg nog, the cream liqueur definitely tasted like the iconic sticky sweet substance.

Article continues below advertisement

After the first sip, I started to taste a bit of butter flavor, almost as if I'd just consumed a big plate of waffles smothered in syrup and washed it down with Kahlua — which I guess is the goal. Overall, simply sipping the sugary liqueur is a bit much for me; I prefer to add the drink to coffee or hot chocolate.

Source: Courtesy: Eggo

Article continues below advertisement

Similarly, my colleague — who also tried Eggo's Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream — believes that a little goes a long way, especially if you're someone who is not into sugary drinks. Instead, she prefers adding the liqueur to another cocktail, such as an espresso martini to really spice up the drink.

While I prefer to add Eggo's boozy drink to coffee, my friend thought the sugary liqueur tasted great over ice — and even asked for seconds. Overall, Eggo's Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream is not for everyone. But if you favor sweet liqueur cocktails or a bit of spiked egg nog, we recommend you totally give this new drink a taste test.