Mustard SKITTLES Are Now a Thing — Here's Where to Snag the Limited-Edition Candy Where to buy Mustard SKITTLES? French's Mustard and the iconic candy company have teamed up to launch a limited-edition candy. By Gabrielle Bernardini Jul. 27 2023, Published 12:18 p.m. ET Source: French's

Get ready to taste the rainbow ... mustard? Attention all mustard connoisseurs or quirky food fanatics, SKITTLES has partnered with French's to unveil, you guessed it, mustard-flavored SKITTLES. In honor of National Mustard Day on Aug. 5, the two brands have teamed up for a first-of-it's-kind candy combination.

"From Mustard Ice Cream to last year's viral Mustard Donuts, this year marks the fifth time French's has gone all out with unique, flavorful innovations to celebrate National Mustard Day. With the yellow holiday landing on August 5th, we knew we had to outdo ourselves," said Valda Coryat, North America Vice President of Marketing for McCormick & Company via a press release. "We are thrilled to collaborate with SKITTLES to deliver our beloved Classic Yellow Mustard tang in a new, fun way to French's and SKITTLES fans alike."

Source: French's

So, for those who wish to taste test the tangy yellow blend, keep reading to find out where to buy the limited-edition mustard SKITTLES.

Here's where to buy French's Mustard SKITTLES.

Unfortunately, it seems French's Mustard SKITTLES will not be hitting storefronts anytime in the near future. However, mustard lovers can grab fun-sized packs of the tangy candy for free via an online sweepstakes while supplies last. From now through Aug. 5, fans can click this link to enter for a chance to win a pack of French's Mustard SKITTLES.

Additionally, consumers can snag the limited-edition candy on their multi-stop tour which will be stopping at the following locations: Monday, July 31: Atlanta – Ponce City Market

Wednesday, Aug. 2: Washington D.C. – City Center

Saturday, Aug. 5: New York City – Hudson River Park

"SKITTLES is always looking to inspire moments of everyday happiness and deliver unexpected ways for fans to experience the brand," Ro Cheng, Marketing Director at Mars, said via a press release. "That's why we've teamed up with French's to create the first-of-its-kind SKITTLES that combines their tangy mustard flavor with our iconic chewy texture to deliver this unique summer treat for National Mustard Day."