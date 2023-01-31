Is Popular Condiment Hellmann's Mayonnaise Actually Being Discontinued?

For over a hundred years, condiment staple Hellmann's mayonnaise has been in existence ... until now? On Jan. 30, 2023, a now-deleted Facebook post from the company began to spark panic on the internet. The post alleged that the company was "discontinuing Hellmann's until further notice" due to high inflation and import costs.

Naturally, social media users everywhere began discussing the reported discontinuation, and "Hellmann's mayonnaise discontinued" began trending on most major social media platforms. Is Hellmann's mayonnaise actually being discontinued? Keep reading for what we know.

Is Hellmann's mayonnaise being discontinued? Only in South Africa.

After the post went viral, social media users began to spiral out of control, thinking Hellmann's mayonnaise was going the way of Ronzoni. One user wrote, "Is it true that Hellmann's is discontinuing????? How the hell am I suppose to make egg salad this Easter??" while another lamented, "Hellmann's ppl are saying the mayo is discontinuing please tell them it’s not true."

Thankfully, for the most part, Hellmann's fans can rest easy. The company went on Instagram to clarify its statement and amend that Hellmann's was being discontinued, but only in South Africa.

Their statement on Jan. 31, 2023, reads, "It’s hard to say goodbye to delicious Hellmann’s Mayonnaise. But, due to high inflationary import costs, we will regretfully be discontinuing Hellmann’s in South Africa until further notice. A big thanks to our loyal fans for all the mayo love over the years."

The brand has made no mention of their beloved mayonnaise being discontinued anywhere else in the world, so it seems that anyone outside South Africa can keep making their egg salad, chicken sandwiches, and chocolate cakes in peace.

Some fans of the brand have already taken the opportunity to make jokes despite the mayonnaise remaining in circulation in most countries. One user wrote, "What is Joe Biden's plan to bring back Hellmann's mayonnaise?" while another joked, "One day, many years in the future (I hope), this will be my tombstone, paid for by the good people at Hellmann’s mayonnaise:" while attaching a picture of a tombstone marking them as a "brand-loyal consumer."

