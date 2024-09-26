Home > Television 10 Years Later: See the Cast of 'How To Get Away With Murder' Then and Now The show came to end after six seasons in May 2020. By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 26 2024, 5:25 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

10th Anniversary: See the Cast of 'How to Get Away With Murder' Now

Source: ABC

Viola Davis (Annalise Keating)

Source: ABC, Instagram

Thanks to her iconic portrayal of Annaliese Keating, Viola Davis became the first Black actress to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, getting her to EGOT status. Since the show came to an end in 2020, Viola has been keeping busy and has starred in several films including Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, The Suicide Squad, and The Woman King. Up next: Viola is working on a yet-to-be-named Harriet Tubman project.

Alfred Enoch (Wes Gibbons)

Source: ABC, Instagram

From Harry Potter to Shondaland, Alfred Enoch was perfectly cast as Wes, one of Annaliese Keating's top students and the keeper of many of her darkest secrets. Since his death in the series (spoiler alert!), Alfie most recently appeared in the Starz series The Couple Next Door alongside Sam Heughan.

Jack Falahee (Connor Walsh)

Source: ABC, Instagram

Connor was in constant competition with Michaela to gain Annaliese's attention. He also was couple goals with Oliver Hampton. Today, Jack has been keeping a low profile and working on podcast series such as Dark Dice.

Aja Naomi King (Michaela Pratt)

Source: ABC, Instagram

Since her days of playing Michaela Pratt on HTGAWM, Aja Naomi King has been killing it on the small and big screen. In 2016, she starred in Birth of a Nation and more recently, in 2024, she appeared in AppleTV's Lessons in Chemistry, earning a Golden Globe nomination for her role as Harriet Sloane.

Matt McGorry (Asher Millstone)

Source: ABC, Instagram

Matt McGorry is best known for his roles on OITNB as John Bennett and Asher Millstone on HTGAWM. However, off-screen, Matt is a huge advocate for women and LGBTQ rights.

Karla Souza (Laurel Castillo)

Source: ABC, Instagram

Mexican actress Karla Souza has an impressive acting resume in English and Spanish. Following the series finale, Karla starred in the ABC sitcom Home Economics. She has also appeared in several Spanish TV series and movies including Netflix's Technoboys.

Charlie Weber (Frank Delfino)

Source: ABC, Instagram

Charlie Weber was perfectly cast as Frank Delfino, Annaliese Keating's right-hand man on How to Get Away With Murder. You can keep up with Charlie on his Instagram page, where he shares photos from his different movie and TV projects and of his cute pup.

Liza Weil (Bonnie Winterbottom)

Source: ABC, Instagram

Liza Weil has been keeping a very low profile since filming wrapped on HTGAWM. Her last Instagram post was dated November 2023, and she has minimal credits on IMDB.

Conrad Ricamora (Oliver Hampton)

Source: ABC, Instagram

Oliver Hampton instantly became a fan favorite when he became Connor's love interest on the show. Today, you can watch Conrad on the Hulu series How to Die Alone and in the movie Fire Island.

Tom Verica (Sam Keating)

Source: ABC, Instagram

Tom's character may have been killed in Season 1 of How To Get Away with Murder, but he is still very much involved in Shondaland. He is an executive producer and director for Shonda Rimes' Netflix series Bridgerton, as well as Queen Charlotte and Inventing Anna.

Katie Findlay (Rebecca Sutter)

Source: ABC, Instagram