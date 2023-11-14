Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Blue Comments Are Fairly New on TikTok — How to Utilize the Feature TikTok has been highlighting comments to direct users to search results full of related videos. Learn more about the platform’s new feature. By Dan Clarendon Nov. 14 2023, Published 2:20 p.m. ET Source: Twitter/@Olivia Deng

The Gist: Blue TikTok comments are links to TikTok search results about keywords from the video.

TikTok started testing the feature in 2022 as users started relying on the platform as a search engine.

Article continues below advertisement

If you spend enough time in the comment sections of TikTok videos, you’ll start seeing blue comments. Not blue as in melancholy or bawdy, mind you — literally blue in color. So, how do you get your comments to turn blue on TikTok?

As it turns out, it’s not up to TikTok users. TikTok’s algorithms highlight the comments based on search keywords, and there’s no surefire way to get your comment to change colors.

Article continues below advertisement

Comments show up blue on TikTok when they link to search terms.

As a WikiHow article on the topic explains, TikTok automatically turns words in comments blue when its algorithms determine that those words are especially relevant and highly searched. The blue words are actually links to TikTok searches for those keywords. (You’ll also see a magnifying glass next to the blue words in another indicator those words are searchable.)

One Twitter user’s video about the feature shows a comment reading “Miles Teller was absolutely robbed of an Oscar nomination,” in which Miles’s name is highlighted and links to TikTok search results about the actor. In another example, cited by a HubSpot blog post, the words “haptic keyboard” in a comment on a video about Apple’s iOS 16 operating system appear blue and lead to a search about haptic keyboards.

Article continues below advertisement

There’s also no surefire way to get your comment to turn blue — again, it’s up to TikTok’s technology to deem your comment blue-worthy. However, there are ways you can up your chances of getting that special treatment.

tiktok is testing a new feature identifying key words in comments and linking to search results for them pic.twitter.com/7dRQMoV4Pk — Olivia Deng 🍌🧢 (@olivia_deng_) August 5, 2022

Article continues below advertisement

For one, you can pick a popular TikTok video and then leave a comment with words that are frequently spoken or written in the TikTok video itself, the description, or other comments, according to the WikiHow guide. The guide also says that words that show up as hyperlinked keywords on the video or in any other blue comments are good words to drop.

As an example, the WikiHow author commented on a TikTok video about Paris Fashion Week with the keywords “Jisoo” (a BLACKPINK member in attendance) and “Fashion Week,” following the lead of the hyperlinked keywords that showed up on the video. That comment apparently turned into a link at the time, but now it’s unlinked and showing up in boring old black, so perhaps TikTok’s algorithm is fickle!

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok started rolling out that feature in 2022.

TikTok started testing the hyperlinked-comment feature around August 2022, as TechCrunch reported. At the time, the feature seemed to be available to only a subset of TikTok users.