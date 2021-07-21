Here's How You Can Get Your Hands on Charli D'Amelio's Latest Drink for Dunkin'By Leila Kozma
Jul. 21 2021, Published 5:23 p.m. ET
TikTok phenom Charli D'Amelio's rapid rise to success began in 2019. As the story has it, the Connecticut-born teenager downloaded the social media app at her friends' suggestion in May 2019, and her first short clip went viral in no time.
Renowned for her love of dancing and Dunkin' cold brews, Charli embarked on her first collaboration with the brand after she became the most followed content creator on TikTok. What's her latest Dunkin' drink like? Here's how you can get your hands on the beverage.
Here's how you can get your hands on the Sweet Cold Foam, Charli's latest Dunkin' drink.
Much like her go-to order (a cup of cold brew with a generous splash of whole milk and three pumps of caramel syrup for good measure), the Charli Cold Foam has a sweet but not overbearingly sweet flavor profile.
The optimum caffeinated drink for the sweltering summer months, the Charli Cold Foam offers a new spin on Charli's go-to order. Promising a rich and complex flavor experience, the drink features Sweet Cold Foam and a sprinkling of cinnamon sugar. Here's how you can grab a cup.
The Charli Cold Foam is available at restaurants nationwide, for those looking to give it a try.
The drink made its debut on Feb. 24, 2021, and in no time, it became one of the most popular items on the Dunkin' menu. Several coffee lovers headed to Twitter to rave about Charli's exceptional taste in cold brews.
"I tried a Charli Cold Foam for the first time three days ago ... I've had a Charli Cold Foam every day since then ... I'm blown away at how good it is," tweeted @Kait_Carroll.
"Essentially Charli and the Charli Cold Foam are the best things to ever exist," wrote @charlisbestee.
"I ordered a Charli Cold Foam this morning (something about it is just so good) but I made sure to take the label off of my cup so that my students didn’t see what I got because they all know who Charli is and would've probably freaked out," tweeted @joyousj_.
Charli will make a special appearance on the official TikTok channel of the brand on July 22, 2021.
Charli will partake in an interview with a Dunkin' franchisee team member on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. EST. As a press release reveals, Charli and the Dunkin' franchisee team member will discuss the lesser-known aspects of working for the leading coffee and donut company.
Dunkin' is currently looking to recruit some 20,000 new employees.
Those attending the event will get the chance to ask questions about employee career progression, training opportunities, and other aspects of the roles currently up for grabs. What's more, they will also enjoy the opportunity to win four grand prizes, including an exclusive Dunkin' backpack filled to the brim with Dunkin' merch and accessories.
Charli's new collection of merchandise for Dunkin' came out in the spring of 2021. An all-around fabulous onesie, fashion statement shoelaces, and a set of oversized scrunchies were just some of the items made available as part of the line. Dunkin' also helped her throw a special birthday celebration in May 2021. What will they come up with next? We can't wait to find out.