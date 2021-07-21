Here's How You Can Get Your Hands on Charli D'Amelio's Latest Drink for Dunkin'

TikTok phenom Charli D'Amelio's rapid rise to success began in 2019. As the story has it, the Connecticut-born teenager downloaded the social media app at her friends' suggestion in May 2019, and her first short clip went viral in no time.

Renowned for her love of dancing and Dunkin' cold brews, Charli embarked on her first collaboration with the brand after she became the most followed content creator on TikTok. What's her latest Dunkin' drink like? Here's how you can get your hands on the beverage.