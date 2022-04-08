The new Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga brings a ton of new features to the franchise as players work their way through all nine chapters in the main Star Wars storylines (with Lego characters, of course).\n\nIn this game, the red bricks players collected in previous editions of the game have been replaced with datacards, scattered throughout the map.There are 19 different datacards you can collect throughout the map, and you can also collect them in any order, since you can really move through the maps freely. You'll want to collect all of them, as they will allow you to unlock various cheats throughout the game. While these cheats don't all necessarily make the game easier, they do make it more interesting, such as turning your lightsaber into a baguette.\n\nHere's where to find all 19 datacards.Where are the datacards located in 'Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga'?Here you'll find a list with all of the location details for each datacard in The Skywalker Saga. It's important to note that some of these will require you to use different characters, as certain ones need certain abilities to be reached.Location (Planet)How to Get the DatacardCloud City (Bespin)Use the Breaker Blaster to break your way through the middle of this location to find the datacard.Canto Bright (Coruscant)At the top of a building on a ledge in the Old Town area.Coruscant Senate (Coruscant)The secret backroom of the building in the northwest sector of this landmark.Uscru District (Coruscant)At the top of the floating building.Outpost (Crait)Look to the northeast from the landing pad room and climb the ladders to get this datacard.Dragonsnake Bog (Dagobah)In the southeast portion of the bog.Ewok Village (Endor)Shoot at the vines to break them and find the datacard.Sith Citadel (Exegol)Go down a level on the lift and find the datacard above the pipes to your left.Stalgasin Hive (Geonosis)Follow the blue marks.Eco Base (Hoth)Follow the blue marks from the hangar.Niima Outpost (Jakku)In the engines in the sand dunes.Kachirho (Kashyyyk)Jump across the platforms you'll find to the north of the landmark. Crash Site (Kef Bir)North of the crash site.Mining Complex (Mustafar)Behind the pipe to the north of the complex.Maz's Castle (Takodana)Use the grappling hook to go to the platform with a green button behind the Millennium Falcon to raise the datacard from the water.Mos Eisley (Tatooine)Use the ledges on the opposite side of the stone mountain to reach this datacard.Mos Espa (Tatooine)In the Slave Quarters.Jundland Wastes (Tatooine)In the Residential Quarters.Great Temple (Yarvin 4)On the temple's beams.There's also a video tutorial below if you need additional help finding these datacards throughout the game's numerous planets.