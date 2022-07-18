Mediatonic Gives Players New Skin Following Issues With In-Game Shop

While more than 50 million players joined in on the colorful, bouncy fun that is Fall Guys immediately after the title became free-to-play, it's come with quite a few hiccups for players.

For starters, for the first few days following the game removing its price barrier, the servers were overwhelmed with the sheer number of players logging on, causing many to be unable to play the game for some time. Many have also complained about the new crown ranking system, cashing in crowns for kudos.