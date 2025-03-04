How to Score the Free Kroger Hour Back Box, Full of Delicious Goodies Kroger is doing a limited run of its Hour Back Box, so get all the details here. By Jennifer Farrington Published March 4 2025, 10:22 a.m. ET Source: Kroger

As an incentive for losing an hour of sleep when the clocks spring forward on March 9, Kroger is giving away free (yes, free) limited-edition Hour Back Boxes, per a Kroger press release. Packed with Kroger-branded products, these boxes are designed to give you a much-needed boost, helping you power through the day despite the lost sleep.

The name "Hour Back" says it all — because let’s be real, you deserve that hour back. Want to know what’s inside and how to get one? We’ve got you covered with all the details so you have the best shot at snagging one.

Here's how to get a Kroger Hour Back Box.

To enter for a chance to claim your free Kroger Hour Back Box, visit Kroger.com/HourBack starting March 4, 2025, at 12 p.m. EST. Select Kroger from the dropdown menu when prompted to choose your store, then click "Explore More." You’ll be redirected to a new page, and once the giveaway officially opens, you’ll be able to enter for a chance to claim your free box.

Kroger is only doing a limited run of Hour Back Boxes, and they’re available on a first-come, first-served basis. So, depending on how fast your clicking skills are, you may — or may not — get one. It appears those who enter first will secure a box while supplies last. Notably, Kroger hasn’t mentioned an in-store option for this giveaway (probably to avoid chaos, because, let’s be honest, groceries are expensive these days). So, it looks like the only way to enter is through the Kroger website.

What's included in the Kroger Hour Back Box?

Inside the Kroger Hour Back Box, you’ll find a selection of Kroger-branded goodies, including Private Selection Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate, Simple Truth Oatmilk Creamer, and Kroger Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches — all designed to help you bounce back from losing that precious hour of sleep. Kroger is also sweetening the deal with a gift card redeemable for a one-year Kroger Boost membership, which comes with perks like free grocery delivery and 2X fuel points.

Looking at the Kroger Plus card take my cart from $25.32 to $16.80 pic.twitter.com/DFhAfAoi1z — Neighborhood 🏘 (@Regg_White) January 23, 2021

The promotion officially ends on March 4, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET, or when all 50 prizes have been claimed. It’s unclear whether that applies solely to the Hour Back Boxes or also to the Boost membership gift cards, but either way, supplies are extremely limited, so act fast!

Kroger is also giving away free breakfast items on March 7, 2025.

If you’re not one of the lucky ones to snag a free Hour Back Box from Kroger, don’t worry — you’ll have another shot at scoring free breakfast items. Starting March 7, 2025, at 12 p.m. EST, visit Kroger.com/HourBack to claim one of 39,000 free Kroger-branded breakfast items. If you’re successful, you’ll receive a downloadable, limited-time single-use digital coupon. The coupon can be redeemed at Kroger Family of Stores, including Baker’s, City Market, and Dillons.