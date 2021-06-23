You'll Want to Collect as Much Mega Energy as Possible in 'Pokémon GO'

The popular mobile AR game Pokémon GO offers the most unique take on your typical Pokémon video game. The real-time multiplayer game lets players immerse themselves in the world of Pokémon in their own backyard and introduces new ways to interact with and level up Pokémon.

One of the original aspects of Pokémon GO's gameplay is the Mega Evolution, a way to supercharge your Pokémon for a limited time. But to do so, you'll need Mega Energy — and lots of it. Here's how to get it.