Want to Snack From a Coffin? Here's How to Get the 'Nosferatu' Popcorn Bucket The 'Nosferatu' popcorn bucket is gothic, cool, and exactly what you need to start 2025 off on the right creepy foot. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 27 2024, 3:19 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @victoriacinema

With 2024 coming to a close and 2025 starting, there's one thing on everyone's mind, and no, we don't mean the state of politics. But of course, we mean the fact that a number of movie theater chains are selling a popcorn bucket that is just too cool for words. And that's because the release of the movie Nosferatu has created an opportunity for what may be the coolest movie-themed popcorn bucket to date.

If you haven't heard of it before, now you know that there's nothing more important than scoring the coveted Nosferatu popcorn bucket. But how can you get one, you might ask? Here are the details on how to get a Nosferatu popcorn bucket and show the world just how cool you are when chowing down.

Here's how to get the Nosferatu coffin popcorn bucket.

It's shaped like a coffin, it's gothic, and it will hold your popcorn. This all combines to make the Nosferatu popcorn bucket a must-have for lovers of the macabre, collectors of popcorn buckets the world over, and people who just think the coffin-like tin is really cool. Which, let's be honest, is most of us.

Although a limited number of the buckets have been scored by lucky moviegoers already, the new popcorn bucket batch is currently in a pre-order phase. The major release will come on May 30, 2025. If you think that's a bizarrely long wait for a movie that's already out, you're not alone. The pre-orders can be made through Cinemark here, through AMC Theaters here, and through Regal Cinemas here. The pre-ordered items cost $39.95, and orders are limited to three items.

The popcorn bucket's description reads: "Does evil come from within us, or beyond? The answer unfolds in Nosferatu, a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and a terrifying vampire, unleashing untold horror in its wake. This intricately embossed tin container is a replica of the vampire's forbidden resting place from the Robert Eggers film Nosferatu." If you want one, act quickly; they've already sold out through some chains.

The 'Nosferatu' movie blends an old favorite with a new vibe.

The popcorn bucket is just one aspect that makes the release of Nosferatu so exciting. Horror fans already recognize the name, but the 2024 film brings the story to a whole new world of fans.

Famed film critic Roger Ebert called the movie a "cryptic, beautiful and unsettling experience: transporting in the purest way." He applauded the filmmakers for being able to put aside their "modern consciousness" and tell a story without a crippling sense of relativism. He added, "There are no metaphors or analogies, only uncanny things that actually happen."

The 2024 film combines F.W. Murnau's original 1924 silent film Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, with Bram Stoker’s Dracula. The dark and intense movie followers Nosferatu, aka Count Orlak (Bill Skarsgard) as he falls into an obsession with young socialite Ellen Hutter (Lily-Rose Depp). Nosferatu sees Ellen as his soulmate and ramps up his efforts to claim her throughout the film.