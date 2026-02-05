'Extracted' Is Like a Real Life 'Hunger Games' but Fun — Here's How You Can Get on the Show "This is an interesting way to uncover things about a family member." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 5 2026, 9:14 a.m. ET Source: Fox

There are many aspects of the Hunger Games we should never want to emulate. That being said, one reality show has borrowed from the popular books in a way that allows us to enjoy the concept even more. For those who are unfamiliar, The Hunger Games takes place in a dystopian future where the United States is broken up into districts. Every year, a boy and a girl are randomly chosen from each district to participate in said games.

Some lucky tributes will be sponsored by wealthy citizens who can donate essential items during the games. For example, Katniss Everdeen is sent ointment after she suffered some burns. In the real world, a reality competition show called Extracted allows Companions to send survival tools to their Competitors. Sound familiar? If being stranded in the wild and relying on the kindness of others is your thing, here's how you can get on the show.



Here's how to get on the crazy TV show that is 'Extracted.'

If you think you have what it takes to survive in the Canadian wilderness or the strength to watch a loved one suffer, head to the MysticArt Pictures website to apply to be on Extracted. As always, you have to be 18 years or older to participate. Once you enter your birthday, you'll be met with a small but mighty list of eligibility requirements.

Although the show is filmed in Canada, every participant must be eligible to work in the United States. You also need a valid United States passport and government-issued ID. There cannot be any connection to the production company or network. In order to be fair, they don't want to invite folks who have any relationship with anyone working on the show. By the way, all of your information will be checked, so don't try to pull one over on anyone.

Once you've checked the box indicating you have read the eligibility requirements, it's time to create your profile. The show wants your usual contact information, as well as a selfie photo, a full body photo, and two optional photos. You then have to record and upload a 60-second video introducing yourself. This is when you let your personality shine. They are definitely looking for people who pop. You also have to enter your socials, then continue with the application itself.

Showrunner Lauren Taylor Harding says this competition show is about family.

While elements of Extracted may sound scary, executive producer and showrunner Lauren Taylor Harding told Good Day Stateline it's all about family. It's also about how far one is willing to go to win $250,000. When casting for the show, Lauren and her team pay attention to the "core family group." They look for the kind of family dynamic that is rooted in support, especially for the amateur survivalist who is out in the wild.