Fox's 'Extracted' Has Been Described as 'Hunger Games' Combined With 'Big Brother' Competitors have a team back in HQ.

Elimination-style reality TV shows have been broadcast for years. You've got Survivor, which is considered the OG, and even romance-themed series like The Bachelor also follow this same formula.

Fox has debuted a new elimination-style show called Extracted, and prospective viewers are wondering: Just how does the show work? Here's what we know.

Source: Fox

How does 'Extracted' work?

The series premieres on Feb. 10, 2025, at 8 p.m. EST on Fox. Here's how it works: 12 survivalists with little-to-no experience in what it takes to "rough it" in the wild are left to fend for themselves in mother nature.

Each one of these competitors has two selected teammates advocating for them at a headquarters situated around five miles away from the outdoor camps they're stationed at. These duos will compete in a myriad of different challenges in order to advocate for the folks braving the elements.

Those at HQ who succeed in winning these challenges, who are composed of "loved ones" according to TV Insider, will secure the neophyte survivalists extra perks and "resources" that'll assist them in the wild.

The show's setting takes place in a harsh, cold, Canadian landscape. And those duking it out in the frigid temperatures are at the mercy of the decisions that their family members make on their behalf.

The new survival competition series sees 12 untrained survivalists living in the Canadian wilderness while their fates are in the hands of family members locked in a secluded headquarters in order to win $250K.

The last contestant standing will win the show's grand prize: $250,000. Throughout the entirety of the show's run, the survivalist's teammates have the ability to monitor all of their activity through a 24/7 camera feed.

While the premise of Extracted might seem similar to other series like Alone, there's a massive distinction between it and analogous programs. That's because the new Fox property has largely left the competitors' performance in the wild up to the choices that their HQ-housed family members make.

Furthermore, there's an added psychological component to the game. Outdoor participants can be "extracted" at any point by their loved ones if they feel like the conditions are getting too harsh for them to survive. Teams can hit a dedicated "extract" button to remove contestants from the competition.

This means that much of a survivalist's success is going to be rooted in whether or not their family members believe they can persist in these tough conditions. Moreover, if the pair in headquarters can effectively work together to win challenges also plays a major factor.

The series also features survival expert Megan Hine, who has been tasked as the Head of Extraction in the show. If a contestant needs to be pulled out of the wilderness, she'll swoop down in a yellow helicopter to remove them from filming. According to TV Insider, Hine had a lot to say about the series and the mentality of what it takes to thrive in the wilderness.

According to her, those who work the hardest to establish a normal routine for themselves end up doing the best. "When we look at people that are in a survival situation, there are two fundamental things that seem to stand people out from those that walk out of a situation, those that just sit down and wait to die. Those that often thrive in these situations or come out the other end often have the ability to have an element of control over their situations," she said.