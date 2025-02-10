‘Port Protection’ Fans Want to Know if Morgan Turcott Is Married Following Baby News Her Facebook account says she's engaged. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 10 2025, 9:43 a.m. ET Source: Facebook | @Morgan Turcott

There's no shortage of reality series about folks "roughing it" as part of their daily lives. You've got shows like Alaskan Bush People, Homestead Rescue, Pioneer Quest, Life Below Zero, and several others. Port Protection is another one of these series, where viewers can watch an ensemble group of various off-grid residents persist in harsh conditions on the day-to-day.

Like many reality shows that last several seasons, however, cast members will often change from season to season. Like Morgan Turcott, whose absence from the show led to speculation from audiences as to why she left. Others inquired into her personal life: Is she married? Did she have a baby?

Is Morgan Turcott Married?

The Port Protection cast member's Facebook page indicates that she is currently engaged in to Carlos Hernandez. And according to a Port Protection Facebook fan page, the reality TV talent also just had a baby.

This could be why she's no longer featured on the National Geographic series. Inkcredible writes that the major reason for her no longer appearing on the show is due to the fact that she's no longer living in Port Protection — Turcott moved out of the area.

Source: Facebook | @Morgan Turcott

This could be due to the fact that after appearing in 19 episodes of the show, she decided to pursue other ventures. Perhaps she wanted to live a more private life after being featured on the series, which does occur quite frequently.

The basis of Port Protection does lend itself to "swapping out" personalities on the show, however, as the area itself is the main character. As Inkcredible writes: "Since the show focuses on the community as a whole, it continues to document the lives of the remaining residents as they live in accordance with the natural cycles and challenges of their environment."

The outlet added about Morgan's decision to leave: "Morgan’s departure is one of many changes that can occur in a dynamic and close-knit community like Port Protection." She first appeared on the series in Season 5, Episode 1, "Rising from the Ashes," and continued to be featured on the show throughout the rest of the season for six additional episodes.

Source: Facebook | @Morgan Turcott

Her tenure on the program persisted again throughout Season 6, where she was featured for a total of eight episodes. In Season 7, Morgan was on camera for less time — only showing up for four episodes.

What is 'Port Protection' about?

The series was created by the same showrunners who brought off-the-grid, survivalist programming to National Geographic with Life Below Zero. It's set in Alaska's Lower 48, in "the northwest corner of Wales Island," according to the show's official website.

Source: Facebook | @Morgan Turcott

The area's population is a fairly small community of around 100 people. Furthermore, "self-reliance" is a key trait folks need to embody in order to persevere its conditions as there aren't any roads, local governance, or police forces.

Source: Facebook | @Morgan Turcott