The Season 1 Winner of 'Extracted' Was a Standout Competitor From the Start Who persevered and made it to the end? Find out now! By Jennifer Farrington Updated April 22 2025, 12:02 p.m. ET

There are plenty of reality competition series that keep you on the edge of your seat, but throw untrained competitors into extreme wilderness challenges, and it ups the ante on which ones you’ll actually dedicate your time to.

That’s exactly the case with FOX’s Extracted, which kicked off its debut season on Feb. 10, 2025, and wrapped up with its finale on April 21, 2025. The final episode revealed the winner and their team, who are now $250,000 richer. So, who was it — Meagan Delatte Murphy, Woody Kaminer, or Haley Lindell — some of the last-standing contestants in the game?

Who won 'Extracted' Season 1?

Source: Fox

Haley Lindell was crowned the winner of Season 1 of Fox’s reality competition series Extracted — and honestly, her victory didn’t come as much of a surprise. That's because she was a standout competitor throughout the show. After spending several grueling weeks in the wilderness, Haley, with help from her cousins, Karly Sauve and Natalie Michaels, ended up taking home the $250,000 prize alongside her family team.

Although Haley held her own for most of the series, things took a scary turn toward the end. She was on the verge of being extracted after going an entire day with little water and excessive sweating. The medic had to be called in and even woke Karly and Natalie in the middle of the night with serious concerns about Haley’s condition.

Her health was raising red flags, and the medic warned her cousins she was on the verge of starvation. Haley's declining health put her cousins in an especially tough spot, particularly Natalie, an ICU RN who had promised to always be there for her. While producers hinted at the possibility that Haley might be pulled from the game, with the decision ultimately left up to her cousins, she persevered, becoming the last one standing.

'Extracted' Season 1 winner Haley Lindell says the hardest part was "the constant unknown."

Haley’s win on Season 1 of Extracted was well deserved — and that’s clear from the supportive comments flooding her Instagram posts. Still, it was an undeniably tough challenge for both Haley and her cousins, who had her back her every step of the way.

Source: Fox

The girls sat down with Fox & Friends’s Ainsley Earhardt to talk about what it was like to win and what it took to get there. "The hardest part was just overall the constant unknown of everything — both on my side and the girls in [Headquarters]," Haley shared. "From day one, we had no idea what we were walking into. This was the first season of this … Every day was an unknown, and we just had to take each day as it came."

But through it all, Haley’s cousins firmly believed she would win, and she did. And Haley wasn’t the only one putting in the effort to cross that finish line. Her cousins took the initiative to help however they could. Once they found out Morse code would be incorporated into the competition, they memorized the entire Morse code alphabet to make things easier, and it clearly paid off.