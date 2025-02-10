'Extracted' Combines Family Competition and a Survivalist Race — Here's Where It Is Filmed With a rugged terrain and frigid temperatures, one might assume that 'Extracted' is filmed somewhere at the top of North America. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 10 2025, 4:56 p.m. ET Source: Fox

There's nothing quite as primally unsettling as finding yourself suddenly abandoned in the wilderness. It conjures fear of the howl of the wind, the bite of the cold air, the growls and yips of predators closing in, and the pressing and increasingly urgent need to find food, shelter, and water. In fact, this scenario plays through the nightmares of many people on the regular.

Article continues below advertisement

Yet that's exactly what people who compete in Extracted sign up for. But there's one very reassuring twist: Your family has your back. In the series, 12 aspiring survivalists with little to no training are dropped in the wilderness and they compete in challenges to become the ultimate survivor. Back at home base, their family is helping them succeed. But where is this all filmed? Here's what we know about Extracted's breathtaking filming location and the series itself.

Source: Fox

Article continues below advertisement

Where is 'Extracted' filmed? We'll give you a hint: It can get very, very cold.

When watching Extracted, it becomes immediately obvious that filming occurs at a remote location somewhere in the northernmost regions of what looks to be North America. With forests, mountains, and frigid temperatures to offer a hint, most people are probably imagining filming somewhere in Alaska or Canada.

Those assuming the latter would be right. Filming for Extracted takes place around Whistler, British Columbia, Canada. With rugged terrain that challenges competitors and the kind of hardy survival necessitated by northern climates, it's the perfect place to test the limits of competitors.

Article continues below advertisement

However, their family team members aren't roughing it with them in the wilds. They're safe and cozy in a studio in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. Which doesn't seem fair, but the competitors do sign up for it, so they know what unequal experiences they're in for.

Article continues below advertisement

'Extracted' is everything you love from 'Amazing Race' with a dash of 'Alone' and Bear Grylls.

Speaking of those team members who wait in a cozy, cush studio while their loved ones duke it out with Mother Nature, here's what you can expect from the series.

As we mentioned before, 12 competitors are plopped in the heart of the wild and rugged north. With very few resources at hand, they have to secure their own basic necessities.

Article continues below advertisement

Back at headquarters, their chosen teammates will be advocating for their loved ones and helping them in a variety of different ways. It's kind of like Amazing Race would be if half of the team is hoofing it and the other half is on the couch eating Cheetos. Whichever survivor comes out on top will bring home the big prize of $250,000 for their family.

Source: FOX