Where to Stream Fox’s Dating Competition Series ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’

The premise of 'Farmer Wants a Wife' centers around four bachelor farmers who are looking for a wife and have a pool of eight women each to choose from.

With so many variations of dating competition reality shows on television, it’s easy to get overwhelmed and swear that you will not add another show about strangers finding love to your watchlist, but then one with a different concept comes along. That’s likely the sentiment of fans who watch Farmer Wants a Wife.

Fox’s dating competition series is exactly what the title suggests, leaving fans with no misconceptions about what to expect as a season unfolds. But if you happen to miss episodes of the show when they air and are looking for a way to stream them later, then have no fear! We've got the info you need.



Here's how to stream 'Farmer Wants a Wife.'

New episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife air Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on Fox. Fans who missed the initial broadcast (or who want to rewatch their favorite eps) can still watch it, though. Farmer Wants a Wife is available to stream via subscription on Hulu the day after it airs, so check your Hulu app on Fridays!

What is 'Farmer Wants a Wife' about?

The premise of the show centers around four bachelor farmers who are looking for a wife and have a pool of eight women each to choose from before making their final decision at the end. The series returned for Season 3 on March 20, 2025. It initially premiered on the CW network back in April 2008. 15 years later, the reboot switched networks to Fox and premiered in March 2023.

After hosting Seasons 1 and 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife, country singer Jennifer Nettles was replaced for the third season by actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley.



Who are the bachelors on 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 3?

The four bachelors looking for love this season are Jay Woods, John Sansone, Matt Warren, and Colton Hendricks. Jay is a 25-year-old hay and cattle farmer from Florence, Ala. He grew up on his grandfather's horse farm, surrounded by the beauty of nature and plenty of animals. He previously had a football career but made the switch to farming after an injury put him permanently on the sidelines.

John is a 25-year-old soy, corn, and wheat farmer from St. Louis, where he lives on a 170-acre farm that's been in his family for six generations. He currently works with his grandfather to keep the farm running. He's also currently enrolled in law school with the hopes of pulling double duty as a lawyer and a farmer.

Matt is 30 years old and grew up in San Luis Obispo but now calls Morro Bay home. He works on a132-acre avocado and exotic fruit farm and also runs another 70-acre farm in Visalia. He previously worked in real estate and in house flipping but made the leap to farming after the tragic passing of his sister-in-law's parents.



Finally, Colton is 28 years old and lives in Mena, Ark. on a 600-acre cattle farm as a third-generation rancher and horse trainer. He has been married before but is now divorced and the single parent to one child. Now he's looking for love — and for someone who's ready to tackle parenthood along with farming alongside him.