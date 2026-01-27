‘Extracted’ Is Back for Season 2 in a New Location — Details on Where It Was Filmed Season 1 of the 'Survivor'-esque series debuted on Fox in February 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 27 2026, 5:50 p.m. ET Source: Fox

Fox’s daring reality TV competition Extracted returned for another season in January 2026. The Season 2 premiere, which aired on Jan. 26, follows 12 teams of three as they watch the survivalist of the group get placed in the middle of nowhere and are forced to fend for themselves with a canteen and nothing else. Oh, I should also mention that the “survivalist” has no idea that their other two teammates are watching the entire thing 24/7 from their “headquarters.” AHH!

The competition asks a lot of its survivalists, though it’s not all bad. If the contestant’s family members feel they’ve had enough of the outdoor life, they can push a huge red button that will allow their loved one to be extracted from the woods. However, the last one standing in the madness will win $250,000, which will hopefully be enough to pretend the torture didn’t happen. Fans clearly loved what they saw on Extracted Season 1 and are seated for Season 2. However, there were some changes to the new season, including the filming location. Here’s the scoop.

Where was ‘Extracted’ Season 2 filmed?

Extracted was filmed in a different location from where it was shot in Season 1. According to Decider, the show, which features 11 contestants instead of 12 in Season 2, was filmed in northern Ontario, Canada, rather than British Columbia. As the season’s synopsis reads, the untrained survivalists are put into the “unforgiving” area of the Canadian wilderness.

Extracted’s production team didn’t share why they opted to film Extracted Season 2 in Ontario instead of British Columbia. According to Travel Match, the two cities have similar weather conditions despite it being about 2,271 miles apart in driving distance.

How long did ‘Extracted’ Season 2 take to film?

Extracted Season 2 was filmed shortly after Season 1’s debut. While there isn’t any information regarding when the season started filming, according to one of the show’s contestants, Katie Kratovil, the contestants filmed the series for six weeks. She also confirmed that she and her competitors were tested throughout their time in the wilderness. "I can confidently say that before this, I had never willingly gone out and slept outside with no cover," Katie said in an interview Times Union. "I didn't even know how to start a fire."

