'America's Next Top Model' Alum Adrianne Curry-Rhode Now Uses Her Socials To Talk Politics Adrianne famously became the first model to win 'America's Next Top Model' in the early 2000s.

In the early 2000s, Tyra Banks was a famous model and actor searching for a project to create with her production company at the time, Ty Ty Productions. Her brainchild became America's Next Top Model, a reality TV competition where multiple modeling hopefuls competed for a chance to win a modeling contract and a shot to walk the runways with some of the world's top designers. But only if they made it through the show's controversial challenges, many of which Tyra still gets dragged for today.

Long before Tyra and co. could see what viewers had to say about her and the show's shenanigans online, ANTM crowned its first winner during the show's Season 1 finale in 2003. The finale ended with Adrianne Curry-Rhode, a Joliet, IL. native who had no idea how much the show would change her life, both for the good and the bad. So, where is Adrianne now since putting ANTM in the past? Here's the scoop.



Where is Adrianne Curry now?

Since her America's Next Top Model win, Adrianne has seemingly left the modeling world behind. She briefly tapped into the industry with opportunities to appear in ads for fashion brands such as Von Dutch, Von Dutch Watches, Salon City, Macy's, Famous Stars and Straps, Lucky, Ed Hardy, Kinis Bikinis, Beverly Hills Choppers, and Merit Diamonds. Adrianne also found success on reality TV, appearing on several shows such as The Surreal Life and My Fair Brady alongside her ex-husband, Christopher Knight.

After deciding reality TV wasn't for her, Adrianne faced some changes in her personal life. In 2011, she and Christopher divorced after five years of marriage. In 2018, she remarried her husband, Matthew Rhode. According to People, the pair exchanged vows with a Game of Thrones-themed ceremony.

Adrianne now lives a life away from the public eye. According to her Instagram, she found success as an Avon seller and calls herself "Avon's Baddest Lady." She now lives a rural life in Montana with her husband and their pets. However, Adrianne sporadically dishes on behind the scenes moments from her ANTM days. In October 2025, she posted a video sharing how her hair started thinning in the front due to a hair weave Tyra made her wear on the show.

Adrianne Curry has been open about her political views since leaving 'America's Next Top Model.'

While Adrianne declared in January 2026 that she was no longer interested in discussing her issues with America's Next Top Model, she hasn't shied away from using her social media platforms to talk politics. According to Fox News, in August 2024, she revealed that she was no longer a "lifetime Democrat" and expressed her support for the Republican party and the Trump Administration while arguing about Kamala Harris's policies online.

"I WAS a lifelong Democrat," Adrianne said in a social media post. "I'll never forget the moment I saw Obama start to buddy up with globalist war monger Bush...or when the media started to glowingly talk about Bush. I'll never forget when they started pushing extremist views about gender, identity, and kids... and then GASLIGHT people about it. I'll never forget their campaign to convince Americans that being morbidly obese is healthy. To trust the paid off experts."

I am deeply grateful I won the first season of top model. i think people psychoanalyzing it over 20 years later with a woke lens is absurd. I don't trust people to not manipulate things I say for tv, so i decline everything. Also, the public is cult-like and cruel, so the last… — Adrianne Curry (@AdrianneCurry) January 27, 2026