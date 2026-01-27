Former 'America's Next Top Model' Winner Adrianne Curry Was Once Married to a 'Brady Bunch' Actor "He will make me laugh so hard that my stomach is in knots of pain and I'm sobbing laughing." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 27 2026, 1:24 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It's safe to say Adrianne Curry has been through the reality television ringer. Back in July 2003, she became the very first winner of America's Next Top Model. She told Adam Carolla on his podcast that she stumbled upon modeling after she won. It wasn't something she "fought tooth and nail for."

When asked about her experience in Hollywood following the historical victory, Adrianne said it was all about fake friends and fake everything. "I had a fake first marriage," said Adrianne, describing it as a starter marriage. Once she reached the age of 30, Adrianne didn't know what to do. She joked that the standard move is to marry a billionaire and have children. Who was Adrianne's first husband? Here's what we know.

Adrianne's first husband is none other than Christopher Knight from 'The Brady Brunch.'

In July 2024, Adrianne opened up about her first marriage to actor Christopher Knight, best known for his role as Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch. Adrianne was only 21 when she won ANTM, and said if it wasn't for that, she probably would have been married with kids by the age of 22. "That is just how I was raised," she explained to People, "so I felt so much pressure to find someone and settle down [and] I did."

Adrianne quickly began working as a model, and in 2004, she joined the Season 4 cast of The Surreal Life. She and Christopher met while on television, so it makes sense that the early days of their relationship also played out on television. Unfortunately, it was not very good.

They both starred in the reality television show My Fair Brady, which ran for three seasons from 2005 until 2008. The end of Season 1 featured a proposal from Christopher. In it, he pretends to break up with Adrianne while leading her around their empty home. Adrianne thought she was being evicted. This setup was meant to make Adrianne cry on camera. " And I said yes, which doesn't seem very loving." They divorced in 2011.

Adrianne's second husband is her best friend.

Adrianne also described her second proposal from voice actor Matthew Rhode. It was a far more beautiful experience for Adrianne. When the two met, she said she had a list of everything she didn't want. She also knew what she did need from a partner: someone who truly valued her opinion.