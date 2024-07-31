Home > Television > Reality TV Secrets, Secrets, Are No Fun: How Does 'The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets' Work? Based on what's been seen so far, it appears the true prize is mental health awareness. By Sheridan Singleton Published Jul. 31 2024, 6:41 p.m. ET Source: MTV

There is nothing more fun than watching ridiculous people being thrown into a ridiculous situation. The Surreal Life provided the blueprint for this kind of TV when it premiered in 2003. Created to be the antithesis of MTV's The Real World, the show put B-list celebrities under one roof. The first season even featured the cast attending the wedding of Corey Feldman, officiated by MC Hammer, which is hilarious for the Gen-X and millennial fans who don't need Google to know who those people are.

The original VH1 iteration ran for six seasons and even led to a few spinoffs thanks to love connections that occurred in various seasons. It also gave way to a trashy yet beloved dating competition known as Flavor of Love starring Public Enemy hype man Flavor Flav. The series was an exercise in fun-loving delusion, and when it returned in 2022 with a cast that included Dennis Rodman, past fans knew it was back in full form. Now, The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets has updated the franchise's formula.

How does 'The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets' work, and is there a prize?

While there is somewhat of a competitive element to the series, there is no prize money involved. In fact, based on what's been seen so far, it appears the true prize is mental health awareness. According to the show's host, an AI robot named Sloan, the celebrities will be challenged to go deeper than they typically would in that setting. It said, "Throughout their time here, they'll confront their fears and reveal their deepest secrets." Based on what's been seen already, they're in for a ride.

Getting personal is the name of the game, and one 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum is grateful for her experience.

With her name consistently in the headlines thanks to her massive financial issues and contentious divorce, Kim Zolciak joining this cast made sense. Since the series premiered, Kim has been quite candid about her experience. Viewers got to see her true emotions, and she said the experience was therapeutic for her. It's not surprising, given that it's built into the premise. Deeply personal questions are more likely to help people understand themselves, and some enjoyed this therapy more than others.

Macy Gray was unprepared for the emotional deep dives set up for the cast on 'The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets.'