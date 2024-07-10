Home > Television > Reality TV > Claim to Fame Theories Fly as 'Claim to Fame' Fans Guess Dedrick's Celebrity Relative Season 3 of 'Claim to Fame' introduces viewers to Dedrick, who claims his uncle is a singer best known for winning "Best Rock Song" at an awards show. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 10 2024, Published 3:41 p.m. ET Source: Disney/Erica Hernandez

Season 3 of ABC's hit reality competition series Claim to Fame is almost here, and the nepo babies are taking over the famous Hummingbird Nest Ranch! Among this season's cast is Dedrick, who, like his castmates, is vying for that $100,000 grand prize.

As we gear up for Season 3's big debut, here's the burning question: Does Dedrick have what it takes to come out on top?! Only time will tell! For now, let's have some fun and speculate on the identity of Dedrick's celebrity relative.

Source: Disney/Chris Willard

Who is Dedrick from 'Claim to Fame' related to?

While Dedrick's famous family connection remains a tantalizing mystery, we've got a few clues to chew on for now. Leading up to Season 3 of Claim to Fame, the cast spilled some secrets — two truths and a lie — about their celebrity relatives.

Dedrick's are as follows: My celebrity relative is my: Uncle

My celebrity relative is best known for being a: Singer

The biggest award my celebrity relative has won: Best Rock Song

With that said, which clues are fact and which are fiction? Unfortunately, that is still a big mystery. However, many fans of the reality competition show are flocking to social media, speculating who could be the public figure in Dedrick's family. Dive into the theories below!

Dedrick's celebrity relative might be Smokey Robinson, Luther Vandross, or Michael Jackson.

At the time of writing, the leading guesses for Bianca's celebrity relative include Smokey Robinson, Luther Vandross, and Michael Jackson. Smokey Robinson is an iconic R&B and soul singer, songwriter, and record producer. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987 and received the 2016 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize. He holds two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one as a solo artist and another with The Miracles. In 2022, he was inducted into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame.

Source: Getty Images

Luther Vandross was a renowned soul and R&B singer, songwriter, and record producer. During his career, he earned 11 consecutive RIAA-certified platinum albums and sold more than 40 million records globally. On July 1, 2005, Luther passed away at JFK Medical Center in Edison, N.J., due to complications from a stroke. He was 54 years old.

And last but certainly not least, Michael Jackson, aka the King of Pop, was a celebrated singer, songwriter, dancer, and philanthropist. His influence on music, dance, and fashion, alongside his complex personal life, solidified his status as a global icon. He tragically passed away on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50, from cardiac arrest caused by a propofol and benzodiazepine overdose.