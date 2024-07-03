Home > Television > Reality TV 'Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets': Meet the Celebs Spilling Their Tea This Season! One Oscar winner's son is already causing chaos for hooking up with a former Bravo housewife at the 'Surreal Life' vacation spot. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 3 2024, Published 5:02 p.m. ET Source: MTV

New episodes of The Surreal Life are set to air this summer! No, you didn't just go back in time to when a Top 8 meant something. After ending its first run on VH1 in 2006 and a brief hiatus in 2022, The Surreal Life is back with Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets on MTV. And with the new network comes eight new star-studded faces baring their souls and showing themselves in ways we've apparently never seen them before.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the reboot's synopsis, "Each day these all-star guests will be surprised with provocative missions that push their limits, uncover their pasts and lead them to divulge their deepest truths,” adding, "Eight celebs, one villa… ALL will be revealed.” The trailer for Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets shows many familiar faces, some of which have told their business on reality TV before. Ahead of the season premiere, let's get to know the cast!

Ally Brooke

Ally is familiar with reality TV, as it's how she started in the entertainment biz! After appearing on X Factor in 2012, she became 1/5 of the award-winning music group Fifth Harmony. Since the group disbanded in 2018, Ally pursued a solo music career and is best known for songs like "Low Key" and "No Good." According to the Surreal Life trailer, her past with Fifth Harmony will be a topic of conversation in the villa.

Article continues below advertisement

Josie Canseco

Josie is baseball icon Jose Canseco's daughter, though she has attempted to make a name for herself in her own right. In addition to modeling, Josie has starred in two other reality shows outside of Surreal Life—a web series called SummerBreak and Lifetime's The Mother/Daughter Experiment, which she starred in with her mother, Jessica. Josie is also more known for her love life these days and recently went Instagram official with former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel.

Article continues below advertisement

O.T. Genasis

O.T. Genasis, born Odis Oliver Flores, is a rapper known for his hits like "Cut It" and "CoCo." He has ties to reality's biggest family: The Kardashian-Jenners. O.T. previously dated Khloe Kardashian's BFF, Malika Haqq, for two years. The two share a son, Ace Flores, who was born in 2020. In the trailer, O.T. showed a deeper side to him than what fans may know. The Atlanta native revealed he comes from a "dark, scary place" that includes "gang banging and drug dealing."

Article continues below advertisement

Macy Gray

If you've never heard of Macy Gray, we actually can't be friends. But for those who have never heard her distinguishable voice or seen one of her outlandish outfit choices, Macy is a Grammy-winning singer and actor with over 20 years in the game. Ahead of her Surreal Life journey, Macy hinted she could handle whatever challenges the competition brings as she confidently said, "Give it to me," in a confessional.

Article continues below advertisement

Chet Hanks

Chet is known by the masses for being Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son, and he knows it. In the Surreal Life trailer, he joked that his parents "disowned" him after discovering he would be joining the cast. In truth, Chet's parents probably aren't that surprised that reality TV is his next venture. He has dabbled into acting, music, and content creation, and beefing with comedians. He apparently stirs up some trouble with a former Real Housewives of Atlanta peach holder, but more on that later.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Posey

Tyler is an open book on Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets. The new season's trailer shows the actor opening up about his sexuality, including his first male encounter with a sex worker. Many have likely seen Tyler on their big or small screens in projects like Maid in Manhattan, Teen Wolf, and Jane the Virgin. The former teen heartthrob is also a singer who made headlines in 2021 for creating an OnlyFans account and for coming out as sexually fluid.

Article continues below advertisement

Johnny Weir

While there's no cash reward for Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets, figure skater Johnny isn't afraid of a little bit of competition. The two-time Olympian knows something about being first, as he became one of the youngest U.S.National champs in 2006, an honor that was last secured in 1991. Since retiring from skating, Johnny has worked as an Olympic analyst and host. He's also the head coach at his figure skating school. Johnny Weir Skating Academy.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Zolciak

Kim is last on the list, but certainly not least. The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG is back on reality TV after her Bravo spinoff, Don't Be Tardy..., was canceled in 2021. Kim's reality TV return comes as she navigates her separation from her husband, Kroy Biermann. The trailer shows Kim opening up to her Surreal Life co-stars about her and Kroy's issues. Eventually, she leans on Chet's shoulder, as a scene shows him climbing into her bed and calling her a MILF in a confessional.

Article continues below advertisement

We can't wait to tap in!

Article continues below advertisement