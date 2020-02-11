Who Is the Father of Malika Haqq’s Baby? Meet O.T. Genasis

The cat is finally out of the bag: Khloé Kardashian's BFF, Malika Haqq, has announced that her ex, O.T. Genasis, is the father of her unborn child.

The news came during Malika's teddy-bear-themed baby shower, when she gave a heartfelt speech to her guests. After opening up about how much really wanted a baby, she said: “I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy," referring to the rapper by his birth name.