Source: Getty Images

Who Is the Father of Malika Haqq’s Baby? Meet O.T. Genasis

By

The cat is finally out of the bag: Khloé Kardashian's BFF, Malika Haqq, has announced that her ex, O.T. Genasis, is the father of her unborn child.

The news came during Malika's teddy-bear-themed baby shower, when she gave a heartfelt speech to her guests. After opening up about how much really wanted a baby, she said: “I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy," referring to the rapper by his birth name.

So now, it's confirmed that the exes are expecting, and Odis has officially turned to his Instagram followers for baby name ideas. But how much do we really know about the father-to-be? And does this pregnancy mean that he and Malika are back together? Here's what we know.