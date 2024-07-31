Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Chet Hanks Chet Hanks and Kim Zolciak Address Dating Rumors Amid Their 'Surreal Life' Flirtation Chet and Kim joined 'The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets' following Kim's divorce from her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jul. 31 2024, 3:21 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@chethanx/kimzolciakbiermann

On MTV's The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets, the cast becomes instant roommates who share their deepest, darkest secrets routinely during the season. The unique task brought the cast understandably closer throughout their time in the house. Some much more than others, especially Kim Zolciak and Chet Hanks.

Kim, former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, entered the Surreal Life villa after filing for divorce from Kroy Biermann after 12 years of marriage. The newly single reality TV star quickly connected with Chet, the son of actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. The co-stars raised fans' eyebrows after the season showed them getting cozier during each episode. So, are Kim and Chet dating? Here's the scoop.

Are Kim Zolciak and Chet Hanks dating? Their 'Surreal Life' flirtation explained.

Kim and Chet didn't know one another before signing on to Surreal Life. However, they made up for lost time when they entered the villa. In Season 3, Episode 3 of the series, Chet approached Kim during a group dinner with the rest of the cast. The "White Boy Summer" rapper used the romantic dinner to let Kim know she was on his mind.

"I wanna bond with you more, Kim," Chet told the "Don't Be Tardy for the Party" singer. "I've been wanting to come holler at you and kick it with you 'cause like you're cool as f--k."

Kim told Chet she felt the same about him, stating she decided she was "coming to you tonight," and he must've "felt that" when he approached her. Their flirtation shocked their co-stars and Sloan, the AI-style narrator for the show. As the episode concluded, Sloan said Kim and Chet seemed to be taking their "unexpected" relationship to the villa. However, she also shared "their bonds will be tested as they uncover what's next."

Chet Hanks calling Kim Zolciak an “older woman” is sending us into orbit and back #SurrealLife pic.twitter.com/tU6Xgzjgjl — Not Myself (@NotMyself188811) July 25, 2024

Kim shared on the show that Chet was her type. Still, neither of them has confirmed they've started dating on or off the show. According to a TMZ insider, the flirtation was strictly friendly, and they didn't hook up on the show. In July 2024, Kim and Chet addressed the situation to E! News. Kim told the outlet the two had a connection but shared, "You'll have to see, honey," when asked if the connection was romantic.

"I think Chet is great," she shared. "He's just a great guy and we had some very deep conversations that you'll see. You have to stay tuned and see what happens." Chet, who was with Kim to promote the season, said he felt the same about his villa boo. "Kim is just cool as hell," he said. "We instantly got along. She's very savvy, she's very witty. She's got a smart mouth. I'm drawn to people like that, like fun banter. I still keep in touch with Kim, and we just got along great."

Is Kim Zolciak divorced?

Kim and Chet's "will they or won't they" moments on Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets happened during her tumultuous divorce from Kroy. The couple split in May 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences" in the divorce filing. Before they filed, Kim and Kroy were in tax debt, reportedly owing the IRS $1 million.

The divorce has kept the reality TV couple in the news, as they've had legal disagreements over their home and custody of their four younger children. Kim said the drama is why she's not in the mood to play the dating field again. "I haven’t been dating anyone or anything throughout this whole process,” she admitted to E! "I just focus on the kids and myself and fall in love with Kim again, doing things for Kim … I don’t know what the future holds … It’s been a rough, rocky road.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kim and Kroy set their divorce trial date for Sept. 25, 2024. If all goes well, the former peach holder could be a single woman by the end of the year, so Chet has hope!